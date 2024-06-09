Denmark´s Prime Minister attacked in Coppenhagen

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 16:28
Mette Frederiksen
Credit: Mette Frederiksen, Facebook
Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Fredderiksen was attacked on June 8, in central Copenhagen.
Fredderiksen didn´t suffer major injuries but was left “shocked”, according to her office. The incident occurred at Kultorvet Square and resulted in the arrest of the 39-year-old assailant.
Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn revealed to the local Press: “A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side.”
They shared that although the attack was intense, Fredderiksen managed to keep her balance and sat down at a nearby cafe to recover.
Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström, called the attack “completely horrible” and demanded a strong punishment of the assailant, who was sent to court.
Less than a month after Slovak PM, Robert Fico was shot, resulting in a complicated surgery and a recovery, European leaders express concern over the current state of democracy.
European Commission Chief, Ursula von der Leyed, referred to the latest attack as a “despicable act, which goes against everything we believe in and fight for in Europe.”
The leader of Social Democrats, Mette Frederksen is the youngest Prime Minister in Danish history; the attack occurred just two days before Denmark’s vote in the EU election.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
