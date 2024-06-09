Denmark´s Prime Minister attacked in Coppenhagen

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 16:28

Mette Frederiksen Credit: Mette Frederiksen, Facebook

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Fredderiksen was attacked on June 8, in central Copenhagen.

Fredderiksen didn´t suffer major injuries but was left “shocked”, according to her office. The incident occurred at Kultorvet Square and resulted in the arrest of the 39-year-old assailant.

Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn revealed to the local Press: “A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side.”

They shared that although the attack was intense, Fredderiksen managed to keep her balance and sat down at a nearby cafe to recover.

Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström, called the attack “completely horrible” and demanded a strong punishment of the assailant, who was sent to court.

Less than a month after Slovak PM, Robert Fico was shot, resulting in a complicated surgery and a recovery, European leaders express concern over the current state of democracy.

European Commission Chief, Ursula von der Leyed, referred to the latest attack as a “despicable act, which goes against everything we believe in and fight for in Europe.”

The leader of Social Democrats, Mette Frederksen is the youngest Prime Minister in Danish history; the attack occurred just two days before Denmark’s vote in the EU election.