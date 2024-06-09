Dr Grabowski: The expert in sleep apnea, internal and pulmonary medicine

By EWN • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 15:38

Since September 2001, Dr Gabriel Grabowski has successfully operated a practice for internal and pulmonary medicine in Nuremberg and, in May 2022, he opened a second office as a lung specialist in cooperation with internist Dr Lorenzo da Silva in La Cala de Mijas.

For Dr Grabowski, preventative care is essential to a positive and healthy life. That’s why he now works in cooperation with the prestigious Vogue Clinic in Estepona, where he is a dedicated internist and lung specialist. Previously an aesthetic clinic, the Vogue Clinic now covers all aspects of health – internal and external. This includes ultrasounds and testing, lung treatments, and abdomen issues.

Lung and respiratory diseases are among the most frequent internal medical problems. Even today, diagnosis is often too late, which limits the therapeutic options, as the progression of the disease leads to functional disorders that cannot be cured.

With the combination of internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and targeted preventive health care, Vogue Clinic provides holistic patient care, underpinned by the knowledge that health is the foundation for a positive quality of life. In internal medicine, the focus of the practice is general preventive health care, which centres around avoiding the development of diseases or detecting them at an early, easier treatable stage. The goal is an early diagnosis and optimal medical care.

Do you know the reason for your tiredness?

Dr Grabowski is also a specialist in diagnosing sleep apnea, helping clients suffering from symptoms such as snoring, feeling tired during the day, waking with a dry mouth or sore throat, mood changes such as irritability, having trouble concentrating during the day and frequent morning headaches. The majority of people suffering from sleep apnea are not aware that they have the condition – that’s where Dr Grabowski comes in.

Sleep apnea is a potentially dangerous chronic health condition that causes your breathing to pause when you are sleeping. During sleep, when the throat and tongue muscles are more relaxed, the soft tissue can cause the airway to become blocked and cause a pause in breathing. You can’t get enough air, which can lower the oxygen level in your blood. Your brain senses your inability to breathe and briefly rouses you from sleep so that you can reopen your airway.

This pattern can repeat itself five to 30 times or more each hour, all night, impairing your ability to reach the deep, restful phases of sleep that you need. Dr Grabowski diagnoses his patients by providing them with a small device to use during the night at home, monitoring sleeping patterns and the type of sleep apnea a patient may have. Depending on the type of sleep apnea, he will then provide therapy to treat this chronic and dangerous condition.

Visit Dr Grabowski at the Vogue Clinic Estepona on Avda. de España, Edificio Zamora N° 2 29680 Estepona, call them on +34 633 318 314, or visit Clínica La Cala de Mijas Dr. Lorenzo, Edif. Butibamba 3-4, Paseo Costa del Sol, 10, 29649 Mijas Costa, or call them on +34 952 49 30 35.

Sponsored