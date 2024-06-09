By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 9:30

The Euros at The Clubhouse Photo: Wikimedia CC / Raimond Spekking

Sala Group has announced the launch of its latest venture, ‘The Clubhouse’,this new venue is set to be the premier sports and entertainment venue on the Costa del Sol.

Officially open on June 12, The Clubhouse offers an unrivalled experience for dining, entertainment, and competitive socialising, just in time for the highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 championships.

Located just beneath La Sala Puerto Banus, The Clubhouse, a 900 square metre facility has been transformed by a multi-million Euro investment. This luxurious venue features state-of-the-art entertainment technology, including three top-of-the-range Trackman golf simulators, advanced Dartsee dartboards, and over 50 TVs with Zapping technology. These amenities ensure guests can catch every thrilling moment of live sporting events, including all the Euro 2024 matches.

The Clubhouse’s partnership with Mahou beer introduces a unique self-serve beer system, allowing guests to conveniently refill their drinks directly from taps installed at their tables. For those seeking an exclusive retreat, the Laurent Perrier Players Lounge offers a private members-only area with premium amenities, creating an elite environment for watching the Euros in unmatched comfort and style.

The UEFA Euro 2024, hosted by Germany from June 14 to July 14, promises to be a thrilling tournament with 24 teams competing for the championship. Eat, drink, watch and play in the heart of Marbella’s most luxurious and entertaining venue.

Find out more by contacting reservations@lasalabanus.com or call 951 204 038.