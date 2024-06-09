By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 19:01
Fishing for knowledge: Tuna tagging returns to Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
The Scientific Angle Tagging Tour returned to the Santa Pola Nautical Club over the second weekend of June.
The group came with a dual objective: to implant electronic tags in tuna to record their migratory movements and to raise awareness about the importance of collaboration between fishermen and scientists.
As in the three campaigns of the 2023 edition in Barcelona, l’Ametlla de Mar, and Santa Pola, the data obtained from this event helps expand knowledge about the migratory behaviour and distribution of this crucial species in marine ecosystems.
With the active participation of twenty-five boats and more than one hundred fishermen, electronic tags were implanted in thirty-five tuna.
Pascual Orts, president of the Santa Pola Nautical Club, expressed his pride in announcing this significant event.
He highlighted its scientific value and the contributions of sport fishermen from the club and other localities.
He emphasised the educational and environmental importance of the initiative, stating, “It shows that Santa Pola is at the forefront.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.