By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 19:01

Fishing for knowledge: Tuna tagging returns to Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

The Scientific Angle Tagging Tour returned to the Santa Pola Nautical Club over the second weekend of June.

The group came with a dual objective: to implant electronic tags in tuna to record their migratory movements and to raise awareness about the importance of collaboration between fishermen and scientists.

As in the three campaigns of the 2023 edition in Barcelona, l’Ametlla de Mar, and Santa Pola, the data obtained from this event helps expand knowledge about the migratory behaviour and distribution of this crucial species in marine ecosystems.

Tag Implants

With the active participation of twenty-five boats and more than one hundred fishermen, electronic tags were implanted in thirty-five tuna.

Pascual Orts, president of the Santa Pola Nautical Club, expressed his pride in announcing this significant event.

He highlighted its scientific value and the contributions of sport fishermen from the club and other localities.

He emphasised the educational and environmental importance of the initiative, stating, “It shows that Santa Pola is at the forefront.”