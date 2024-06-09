Four hands dinner

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 11:23

Photo: Brian Deegan / La Cala Resort

Chef’s Spain and Ireland Dinner is on Saturday June 29 from 7.30pm at La Cala Resort celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ireland’s Faithlegg Hotel and the 35th anniversary of La Cala Resort here on the Costa del Sol.

As part of the celebrations you are invited to experience a unique taste of Irish and Andalucian roots with an unmissable 7-course gastronomic journey. These two properties are part of the FBD Hotels and Resorts group, and this milestone year finds them tracing their roots to the places, stories, and traditions that inspire their unique services.

In this evening, they present a range of local produce and regional dishes from Andalucia and Ireland, showcasing traditional cuisine in its finest form, blending into a cultural journey like no other.

Brian Deegan, the Executive Chef at La Cala Resort, brings extensive international culinary experience from Ireland, Greece, and Spain. Starting as a Commis Chef in Dublin, he has worked at prestigious establishments like Portmarnock Hotel and Hotel Alfonso XIII in Seville, where he managed multiple restaurants.

The second chef, Jenny Flynn, a Wexford native, discovered her passion for cooking early, inspired by her grandmother. She trained at Rosslare Harbour and is Head Chef at Faithlegg earning 2 AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence.

“Welcome to this special evening where we celebrate the significant milestones of two of our cherished properties. These anniversaries are a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences to our guests”, said David Kelly, CEO of FBD Hotels & Resorts.

For more information and reservations see the website.