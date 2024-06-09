By Anna Ellis • Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 16:09

Gourmet Glory: Denia elevates Costa Blanca on The World's 50 Best Restaurants List. Quique Dacosta / Facebook.

The world’s 50 best restaurants of 2024 have been announced, spanning 23 global destinations selected by 1,080 international restaurant industry experts, including food writers and chefs.

The list features several classic favourites along with new entries from Australia, Colombia, India, and beyond.

At the live awards ceremony held at Wynn Las Vegas, the Costa Blanca cemented its place on the gastronomic map as the Quique Dacosta restaurant climbed to number 14 in the prestigious The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Global Scale

This ranking highlights the restaurant’s continued excellence and recognition on a global scale.

Renowned chef Quique Dacosta, based in Dénia, leads a talented group of professionals who are elevating Alicante’s gastronomy to international acclaim.

Significant Presence

Spain boasts a significant presence on this esteemed list, showcasing its culinary prowess.

Disfrutar in Barcelona claimed the top spot this year, moving up from its previous No. 2 ranking.

It was also named The Best Restaurant in Europe 2024.