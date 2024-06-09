By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 16:09
Gourmet Glory: Denia elevates Costa Blanca on The World's 50 Best Restaurants List. Quique Dacosta / Facebook.
The world’s 50 best restaurants of 2024 have been announced, spanning 23 global destinations selected by 1,080 international restaurant industry experts, including food writers and chefs.
The list features several classic favourites along with new entries from Australia, Colombia, India, and beyond.
At the live awards ceremony held at Wynn Las Vegas, the Costa Blanca cemented its place on the gastronomic map as the Quique Dacosta restaurant climbed to number 14 in the prestigious The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
This ranking highlights the restaurant’s continued excellence and recognition on a global scale.
Renowned chef Quique Dacosta, based in Dénia, leads a talented group of professionals who are elevating Alicante’s gastronomy to international acclaim.
Spain boasts a significant presence on this esteemed list, showcasing its culinary prowess.
Disfrutar in Barcelona claimed the top spot this year, moving up from its previous No. 2 ranking.
It was also named The Best Restaurant in Europe 2024.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.