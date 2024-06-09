Ladies line up in Casares

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 9:55

Line Dancing Photo: screenshot / YouTube

There will be a special celebration at Eco Lilies Fayre on Saturday June 22 at Casares Marina Business Centre.

The Doña Julia Line Dancers will be demonstrating their very special line dancing skills. Please head over there to support them and the homegrown amazing crafts people who will be selling their wares.

There will also be a feast for foodies with delicious lemon drizzle and strawberry cake, homemade Kombucha, vegan cashew cheese, fire cider, sourdough bread and celebration cakes.

It is International Pink Day so ECO Lillies is sending out love, peace, kind words and support of diversity. Proceeds from the Fiona cake sales are fully donated to the SOS Los Barrios Dogs Charity.

The Fayre runs from 10am to 2pm and the line dancers will be performing at 1pm. Please contact Linda at Whatsapp 621 357 898 for any further information.