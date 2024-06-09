By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 16:57

Meatball magic: Discover 'La Pelotica de Orihuela'. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The Councillor for Commerce, Vicente Pina, has announced Orihuela’s gastronomic meatball event, “La Pelotica de Orihuela.”

This initiative aims to promote the consumption of this traditional Orihuela dish across various participating establishments.

“We are highlighting one of the most characteristic and identifying gastronomic dishes of our hospitality industry,” said the councillor.

For more information, head to the website orihuela.es and click on the campaign image.

Participating Establishments

The portal provides a list of participating establishments, including the days they serve this typical dish, their addresses, phone numbers, and locations.

Currently, around twenty establishments are participating, and the initiative aims to grow by adding more establishments.

Those interested in joining can register on the website by filling out a form and sending it, along with a photo of their establishment, to comercial@orihuela.es.

Additionally, the councillor announced plans for another gastronomic campaign in the coming months, focusing on another traditional dish, “rice and crust.”