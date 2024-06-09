National skating competition in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 16:59
Skating in La Nucia
Credit: La Nucia Council
The best of Spanish skateboarding was highlighted in La Nucia´s competition on June 7-9 in the Iberdrola Skate Series.
The town hosted the national skating competition, featuring the most skilled skaters, including some with an admission to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Organised by the Royal Spanish Skating Federation, The Urban Roosters and La Nucia City Council, the event hosted 42 of the best riders in the country in the newly opened Skate Park of La Nucia.
The new skate park has a capacity of 400 people and invited visitors to watch the exciting competition free of charge. The competition began with the official men’s and women’s training sessions, followed by live music performances. On June 8, women´s semi-finals took place, followed by the men’s semi-finals on June 9.
The opening of the event was attended by the president of La Nucia Skate Club, Pablo Sanchez and the town mayor, Bernabe Cano, amongst the local Sports Councilor, Sergio Villalba.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.