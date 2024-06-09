National skating competition in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 16:59

Skating in La Nucia Credit: La Nucia Council

The best of Spanish skateboarding was highlighted in La Nucia´s competition on June 7-9 in the Iberdrola Skate Series.

The town hosted the national skating competition, featuring the most skilled skaters, including some with an admission to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Organised by the Royal Spanish Skating Federation, The Urban Roosters and La Nucia City Council, the event hosted 42 of the best riders in the country in the newly opened Skate Park of La Nucia.

The new skate park has a capacity of 400 people and invited visitors to watch the exciting competition free of charge. The competition began with the official men’s and women’s training sessions, followed by live music performances. On June 8, women´s semi-finals took place, followed by the men’s semi-finals on June 9.

The opening of the event was attended by the president of La Nucia Skate Club, Pablo Sanchez and the town mayor, Bernabe Cano, amongst the local Sports Councilor, Sergio Villalba.