News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 13:01

Nuestra Señora de la Asunción Credit:comunitatvalenciana.com

Parish church repairs

The Parish church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción in Villajoyosa, an asset of cultural interest, will again be immersed in works. This time, the focus is on improving the electrical installation of the entire church. The work will take place this year and is expected to take two months to complete.

Works delayed

The work planned for the Albir promenade has been delayed until October. This delay is a strategic move to minimise the impact on summer activities and ensure a smooth transition into the autumn season.

Beach extension

The beach next to Puerto Blanco in Calpe has increased by 7 meters. This is due to the refurbishment work on the sports area, which has allowed 2,500 cubic meters of sand to be deposited, extending the bathing area.

PAU University Entrance Exams

This month, students in the Marina Baixa regions underwent one of the most important academic tests, the PAU. Exams took place at the Muixara pavilion of La Nucia and the Faculty of Fine Arts in Altea with more than 500 students participating.