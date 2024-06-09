Paris dry run was too wet

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 15:13
RIVER SEINE: Location for Olympic triathlon and open swimming events
Photo credit: CC/Guilhem Vellut
Triathlon and open water swimming events in this summer’s Paris Games will all take place in the Seine.
A practice session due to be held on June 10 had to be cancelled owing to heavy rainfall, the city authorities announced on June 7.
With 349 cubic metres of storm water per second entering the Seine instead of the 100 cubic metres preferred for the Olympic events, city officials warned that the influx could have saturated the city’s storm drains and sewers.
A new wastewater treatment plant upstream of the capital inaugurated in late April will alleviate future problems while a subterranean stormwater retention tank near Austerlitz mainline station in eastern Paris will, once operative, hold rainwater to prevent sudden discharges into the river.
It will come into service this month, city hall sources said.
The government has spent approximately €1.4 billion on improving wastewater and stormwater treatment installations in and around Paris to reduce the amount of untreated sewage that reaches the Seine and its principal tributary, the Marne.
A cleaner Seine will be one of the Olympic Games’ major legacies and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has pledged that by next year there will be three bathing spots for public use.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.