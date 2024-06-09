Paris dry run was too wet

By Linda Hall • Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 15:13

RIVER SEINE: Location for Olympic triathlon and open swimming events Photo credit: CC/Guilhem Vellut

Triathlon and open water swimming events in this summer’s Paris Games will all take place in the Seine.

A practice session due to be held on June 10 had to be cancelled owing to heavy rainfall, the city authorities announced on June 7.

With 349 cubic metres of storm water per second entering the Seine instead of the 100 cubic metres preferred for the Olympic events, city officials warned that the influx could have saturated the city’s storm drains and sewers.

A new wastewater treatment plant upstream of the capital inaugurated in late April will alleviate future problems while a subterranean stormwater retention tank near Austerlitz mainline station in eastern Paris will, once operative, hold rainwater to prevent sudden discharges into the river.

It will come into service this month, city hall sources said.

The government has spent approximately €1.4 billion on improving wastewater and stormwater treatment installations in and around Paris to reduce the amount of untreated sewage that reaches the Seine and its principal tributary, the Marne.

A cleaner Seine will be one of the Olympic Games’ major legacies and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has pledged that by next year there will be three bathing spots for public use.