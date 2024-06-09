Paws Patas charity hosts overseas volunteers

By John Smith • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 18:49

All of those involved outside the caravan Credit: Paws Patas

The Vice President of Paws Patas animal rescue charity Chrissie Cremore put out a plea on local social media forums.

Accommodation needed

The charity was welcoming a number of overseas volunteers and was basically looking for some form of inexpensive caravan that could be used as accommodation.

A local couple contacted the charity to say that they knew a Danish woman who had returned to her home country because she was ill and wanted to dispose of the caravan which was situated at LG Camping.

There is always a but and in this case, the caravan was actually registered in the name of the lady’s late husband and he hadn’t left a will.

The couple who knew of the lady went to the trouble of contacting her lawyer in Madrid and in the end, all was cleared so that it could be passed to the charity.

Donor kindly pays for caravan to be moved

Next problem for the charity was arranging for it to be moved but another helpful person decided that she should do the right thing and arrange to pay for a grua to pick the caravan up and deliver it to Paws Patas which she did.

As can be seen in the accompanying photograph a number of people were involved in helping the charity (which happily is regular occurrence within this community) and they all deserve to be mentioned, Chrissie Cremore (Vice President), Chris Stokes and Sue Freakes who liaised with the caravan owner, Vanessa Maipauw (Shelter Manager), oversea volunteers needing accommodation and Allison Kissane who paid for the cost of the grua.

A great temporary home

When it arrived, it could be seen that the interior of the caravan was in first class condition and will make an ideal temporary home for the volunteers.

Founded in 1989 and registered as a charity in Spain in 1996, Paws Patas is based in Los Gallardos and generally operates within the Levante Comarca area only (Vera, Antas, Bedar, Lubrin, Sorbas, Los Gallardos, Turre and Garrucha).

Find out more by following this link to their website.