Queen Forever – tribute in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 14:40

Queen Forever Credit: Queen Forever, Facebook

Reflecting on the most iconic moments in Queen’s history, Queen Forever will perform in Altea on June 29 in honour of the classic rock-n-roll royalty, Queen.

Live Aid, Montreal, Live at Wembley and more will be remembered and celebrated on the stage, forming the living image of the legendary Freddie Mercury and the band´s vibrant, memorable harmony.

Since 2015, Queen Forever have been transforming every detail in their shows; ensuring that costumes, staging, makeup, musical arrangements and performance entirely mirrors and does justice to the rock icons.

The tribute band became a benchmark in the world of tributes after their participation in the talent show, Spain´s Got Talent, filling venues with more than 600,000 people.

Tolo Sanders (Freddie Mercury), Adrian Pujadas (Brian May), Haritz Caperochipi (Roger Taylor), Juanjo Amengual (John Deacon) and Sebastian Raimundo (Spike Edney) will light up the stage of Altea´s Palau Centre D´Arts for an unforgettable performance.

“These guys have taken me back 40 years, musically they are incredible,” said Peter Freestone, Freddie Mercury´s personal assistant about the tribute band.

Their power and passion for Queen continues to make memories come alive, making Queen become truly immortal.

From 9pm.

Get your ticket at Palaualtea.entradas.plus.com