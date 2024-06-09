By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 14:53

Ride the rails: Alicante TRAM cuts emissions. Image: TRAM d'Alacant / Facebook

Last year, the service provided by the Alicante TRAM prevented 15.2 million car trips across the capital, its metropolitan area, and the Las Marinas regions.

Without the current rail transport options, these trips would have been made by private vehicles.

The TRAM system moved an average of 50,048 passengers per day, totalling over 18 million passengers last year across its six lines.

Environmentally Important

Based on this data, it can be estimated that the Alicante TRAM prevented the emission of 28,071 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

This significant reduction highlights the environmental importance of the TRAM network.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the TRAM also provided substantial cost savings for drivers who chose public transportation over their private vehicles.

The reduction in fuel consumption amounted to 11.5 million litres, translating to a financial saving of €18.3 million at current fuel prices.