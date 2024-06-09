By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 12:52

Sailing to success: 'La Ley del Mar' honoured with award. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

“La Ley del Mar” (The Law of the Sea) is a miniseries based on real events, filmed in the region.

The story revolves around a fishing boat that, in 2006, rescued a group of sub-Saharan immigrants in the international waters of the Mediterranean.

Recently, the miniseries received the Monaco Red Cross Award for “reflecting the principles of community international law.”

Red Cross Award

The Monaco Red Cross Award recognises contemporary fiction that embodies at least one of the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross: Humanity, Impartiality, Independence, Neutrality, Charity, Unity, and Universality.

The premiere of “La Ley del Mar” on La 1 on January 21 garnered significant attention, with over 1.5 million viewers (13.1 per cent share).

The series was filmed in natural settings across Madrid, Alicante, Ciudad de la Luz Film Studio in Alicante, and Santa Pola.