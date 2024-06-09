Summer craft market

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 9:38

Torremolinos summer market Photo: Atenea Association of Artisans of Torremolinos

The annual craft market will be set up every Saturday in summer in the centre of Torremolinos.

It will be located in the pedestrianised section of Palma de Mallorca Avenue from 5.30pm to 10.30pm in June and September, and from 6.30pm to 11.30pm in July and August.

In this craft fair, products made from different materials such as wool, wood, ceramics, wrought iron, leather, stone and fabrics, among others, are exhibited and offered for sale. These pieces highlight the history, culture and iconography of the municipality through souvenirs and original creations.

The artisan market is run by the members of the Atenea Association of Artisans of Torremolinos, an organisation that was founded in July 2017 with the aim of organising itinerant artisan markets in different parts of the town.