Summer Nights and unforgettable evenings

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 9:15

Summer nights in Benalmádena Photo: Facebook / Holiday World Beach Club

The best summer plans to enjoy spectacular evenings and nights this summer 2024 at Holiday World Beach Club in Benalmadena Costa.

Have a drink watching the sunset, enjoy a boxing evening and all the family plans that await you at the Beach Club in front of the Mediterranean Sea

Every Sunday in summer from 3pm to 11pm there are shows, pools, slides and many surprises await you in this new edition. The grand opening will be on 23 June and you can get your all-inclusive ticket with drinks and dinner and a snack buffet all included.

On Fridays enjoy DJ evenings at Holiday World Beach Club with the best sunset in the VIP area. Admission is free, although you can make a reservation so you don’t miss these magical evenings.

And, once again this year they will be hosting the best professional boxing evening on the Costa del Sol to be held at Holiday World Beach Club. So, save the date: Saturday August 3.

Throughout the summer they will also have very special concerts in the VIP area of Holiday World Beach Club. For more information or reservations see the website.