By John Smith
Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 12:41
Announcing the Zurgena Rail Festival 2024
Credit: Zurgena Council
In late February, the Arboleas and Zurgena councils announced that they planned to hold a small joint music festival, alternating between the two towns.
The Zurgena Rail Festival 2024 has now been confirmed as taking place taking place at the station compound from 10pm on Saturday August 24.
The featured artist will be Medina Azahara, the legendary rock band formed in 1979 who will highlight their latest project The Eternal Dream.
The support bands include another legendary Spanish group, La Guardia who are celebrating their 40th Anniversary and Los Lagartos, an Almerian rock group who are currently gathering a big following.
To keep the crowd bouncing, the young and passionate DJ See will be filling in the gaps between appearances.
Tickets can be purchased via https://www.compralaentrada.com with the first 500 costing €25 plus booking fee and after that €30 plus booking fee.
Those under 16 years of age will only be able to access the venue accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who must also purchase a ticket to attend the event and accompany the youngster.
Those between 16 and 18 years old may access the premises alone, presenting a formal letter of authorisation (which can be downloaded from the website above) signed by a parent or legal guardian.
The two councils hope that although this will start out as a small event, it will grow over the coming years and expand so that it becomes a major annual festival.
