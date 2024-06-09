To drink or not to drink in Sweden

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 15:12

Filling a glass Credit: Patrik Nygren, Flickr

Direct sales from Sweden´s vineyards will begin next year, as the Swedish government passes a bill to benefit local producers.

“This is a freedom reform,” stated the Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson about the matter. The bill covers 600 breweries, distilleries and other manufacturers in Sweden, allowing on-site alcohol sales.

According to the Social Affairs Minister, Jakob Forssmed, all alcoholic beverages will be up for sale directly from the producers but in limited form; 0.7 litres of spirits and three litres each of wine, strong beer and other fermented drinks will be available for sale, per person, in 2025.

Although beneficial for local businesses and tourism, the reform caused concerns of sobriety organisations such as IOGT-NTO, who worry the bill will increase alcohol consumption and reduce the efficiency of health measures.

Many fear this will also challenge the alcohol monopoly and clash with European standards. Sweden´s Prime Minister, however, stated about the bill; “Sweden is becoming a little too much like Europe,” remaining committed to the government´s decision.