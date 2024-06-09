Where have Finland’s babies gone?

By Linda Hall • Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 13:34

BIRTH RATE: 43,383 babies were born in Finland in 2023 Photo credit: Pixabay/cherylholt

Finland now has fewer than one million children.



With 43,383 babies born in 2023, the fertility rate of 1.26 children per woman was the lowest since records began in 1776.

Talking to the media, Venla Berg, a leading researcher at the Family Federation of Finland’s Population Research Institute said that this decline was too rapid.

“We should at least try to slow down the diminishing birth rates,” she warned.

These were dropping worldwide, Berg said, although this was more noticeable in Finland.

She also pointed out that an ever-smaller number of babies affected everybody, whether or not they wanted children themselves.

Although immigrants were helping to solve the problem, there would soon be a disproportionate number of elderly people for every person of working age. With fewer workers contributing to the economy, a small number of adults would need to care for a large number of the elderly.

Berg also commented that when there were few children, politicians appeared to have little interest in investments that would encourage a rise in the birthrate.

“This sends a message that having kids in Finland is difficult,” she said, adding that population growth was not linked to an excessive number of births.

“People are living longer,” she explained.