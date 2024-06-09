Where have Finland’s babies gone?

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 13:34
BIRTH RATE: 43,383 babies were born in Finland in 2023
Photo credit: Pixabay/cherylholt
Finland now has fewer than one million children.
With 43,383 babies born in 2023, the fertility rate of 1.26 children per woman was the lowest since records began in 1776.
Talking to the media, Venla Berg, a leading researcher at the Family Federation of Finland’s Population Research Institute said that this decline was too rapid.
“We should at least try to slow down the diminishing birth rates,” she warned.
These were dropping worldwide, Berg said, although this was more noticeable in Finland.
She also pointed out that an ever-smaller number of babies affected everybody, whether or not they wanted children themselves.
Although immigrants were helping to solve the problem, there would soon be a disproportionate number of elderly people for every person of working age. With fewer workers contributing to the economy, a small number of adults would need to care for a large number of the elderly.
Berg also commented that when there were few children, politicians appeared to have little interest in investments that would encourage a rise in the birthrate.
“This sends a message that having kids in Finland is difficult,” she said, adding that population growth was not linked to an excessive number of births.
“People are living longer,” she explained.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.