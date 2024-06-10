Alcaraz wins French Open

By EWN • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 11:59

Carlos Alcaraz at the moment of victory Credit: Roland Garros X

Carlos Alcaraz marked the proudest moment of his illustrious career with his maiden French Open victory on Sunday June 9.

The 21-year-old Spaniard became the youngest man to secure Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces, adding this triumph to his Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles.

Alcaraz triumphed over German Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory at Roland Garros, joining tennis legends such as Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in an elite club of multi-surface champions.

Overcoming injury

Having arrived in Paris with limited match play due to a right forearm injury, Alcaraz highlighted the significance of this win. “Winning the U.S. Open when I first reached number one was special, but this victory at Roland Garros, given my recent injuries, is something I’m incredibly proud of,” Alcaraz said.

His preparation was hindered by withdrawals from Monte Carlo and the Barcelona Open and an early exit in Madrid. Despite these setbacks, Alcaraz demonstrated his resilience and determination.

“I don’t need many matches to get to 100 per cent. Practising with good players here in Paris helped me feel confident,” Alcaraz added. “Each match improved my form.”

Winning tattoo

To commemorate his achievement, Alcaraz plans to get a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower with the date on his left ankle, complementing his existing Wimbledon tattoo. “I’ll find the time to do it. It’s a special way to remember this victory,” he shared.

Alcaraz’s determination and triumph at the French Open highlight his exceptional talent and tenacity, promising an even brighter future in tennis.