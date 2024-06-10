By Anna Ellis •
Alicante's beaches reign supreme in the Valencian Community. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook
The Qualitur 2024 Flag certifies the quality, environmental standards, and accessibility of beaches, marking them as top-tier coastal tourist destinations.
Each year, the flag is awarded to 90 beaches across 11 municipalities in Alicante province, making it the leading area in the Valencian Community with 44 per cent of the total recognitions.
The Valencian Community Tourist Board grants these distinctions, and this year, 204 beaches and coves in 39 municipalities of the Valencian Community received the award.
In Alicante, the recognised municipalities include Dénia, Benissa, Altea, Benidorm, Vila Joiosa, El Campello, Alicante, Santa Pola, Torrevieja, Orihuela, and Pilar de la Horadada.
The Qualitur Flag acknowledges municipalities that maintain beaches with clean waters, well-kept sands, effective surveillance, hygienic services, recreational facilities, environmental protection measures, and guaranteed universal accessibility.
The 11 municipalities in Alicante that received the Qualitur Flag collectively hold 36 certificates, accounting for 27.8 per cent of the total in the Valencian Community.
With 90 award-winning beaches, Alicante is the top province in the Community, representing 44 per cent of the total recognised beaches.
