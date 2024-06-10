Trending:

Alicante’s beaches reign supreme in the Valencian Community

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 11:11

Alicante's beaches reign supreme in the Valencian Community.

Alicante's beaches reign supreme in the Valencian Community. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook

The Qualitur 2024 Flag certifies the quality, environmental standards, and accessibility of beaches, marking them as top-tier coastal tourist destinations.

Each year, the flag is awarded to 90 beaches across 11 municipalities in Alicante province, making it the leading area in the Valencian Community with 44 per cent of the total recognitions.

The Valencian Community Tourist Board grants these distinctions, and this year, 204 beaches and coves in 39 municipalities of the Valencian Community received the award.

In Alicante, the recognised municipalities include Dénia, Benissa, Altea, Benidorm, Vila Joiosa, El Campello, Alicante, Santa Pola, Torrevieja, Orihuela, and Pilar de la Horadada.

Qualitur Flag

The Qualitur Flag acknowledges municipalities that maintain beaches with clean waters, well-kept sands, effective surveillance, hygienic services, recreational facilities, environmental protection measures, and guaranteed universal accessibility.

The 11 municipalities in Alicante that received the Qualitur Flag collectively hold 36 certificates, accounting for 27.8 per cent of the total in the Valencian Community.

With 90 award-winning beaches, Alicante is the top province in the Community, representing 44 per cent of the total recognised beaches.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading