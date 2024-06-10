Benidorm Palace AIRE

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 13:23

AIRE - The lastest show from Benidorm Palace Credit: Benidorm Palace

Established in 1977, Benidorm’s favourite hot-spot, Benidorm Palace, has always delivered when it comes to putting on the most spectacular shows, and in 2024, that hasn’t changed.

Adding their final piece of the elemental puzzle, AIRE is nothing less than breathtaking. The first AIRE show premiered on April 12, and judging by the attention and reactions from social media and online reviews, it has left their audience in awe.

AIRE, the fourth instalment in the ‘Elements’ series is the final part, and has outshone its’ predecessors, AQUA, TERRA, and FIRE. A testament to Mother Nature and the most crucial element of all, the show holds nothing back in showing you how pertinent this force is.

Mythical creatures—dragons, butterflies, and more—guide you through the skies, across oceans, and over mountains.

Black crows soar alongside white clouds, while colourful balloons and mysterious flying saucers whisk you away to the far corners of the globe. The latest show promises an unforgettable odyssey.

Benidorm Palace dinner show

As you settle in for an evening of fine dining, entertainment, and dancing to the live orchestra, prepare to embark on an unprecedented voyage. Come to witness AIRE, where dreams take flight and wonder knows no bounds!

Constantly being updated with the latest generation of technology that is then incorporated into the show, and with 250 square meters of high definition LED screens, video, sound and special effects culminate together creating a unique environment for you to be transported to.

With more than 50 world-class artists that grace the stage each night, weaving a tapestry of dance, flamenco, magic, acrobatics, and musical performances. Benidorm Palace transforms into a magical haven where creativity knows no bounds. Vibrant choreography, mesmerising audiovisual projections, and elaborate sets adorned with unique costumes transport spectators to a realm where reality blurs with fantasy.

As the show unfolds, AIRE will stir your emotions, surprise you, and leave you breathless. It’s a celebration of life’s intangible yet essential element—the air we breathe.

Whether you’re sharing this experience with family or friends, the cosy and inviting atmosphere of Benidorm Palace ensures that every moment becomes a cherished memory.

Don’t miss out on this enchanting journey. Reserve your tickets now and be part of the magic. Benidorm Palace awaits, ready to transport you to new heights that will take your breath away.

Book online at www.benidormpalace.com

Visit the kiosk at Avenida Dr Severo Ochoa, 13, Benidorm

Contact 96 585 16 60 or 96 585 16 61

Email to info@benidorm-palace.com