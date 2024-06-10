Blaze erupts in Armanello, Benidorm

By Catherine McGeer •
A new fire has sparked concern in the Armanello area of Benidorm. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze that started in an area cluttered with belongings and vegetation. The incident occurred around 2 pm on June 10 and continues to pose a threat in an area known for its accumulation of items and debris, as reported by sources from the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters.
The fire ignited in one of the vacant lots in this area, where similar incidents frequently occur due to the abundance of belongings, garbage, and filth left in unused plots. Specifically, this time, the fire is located on Kennedy Street, and firefighting teams are on-site battling the flames.
Responding to the scene are a unit commander, a heavy rural pump, a heavy tanker pump, a sergeant, a corporal, and five firefighters from the Benidorm fire station. The black smoke billowing from the fire is visible from various parts of the city, adding to the urgency of the situation.
