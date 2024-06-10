By Anna Ellis •
Bounding beauties: Red kangaroos hop into Rio Safari Elche. Image: Rio Safari Elche / Facebook.
A group of red kangaroos recently arrived at Rio Safari Elche.
This impressive species is the largest of all marsupials, a group of mammals known for their unique reproductive biology.
Perhaps the most famous aspect of kangaroos is their distinctive mode of locomotion.
While they are well-known for their jumping, they also move in a slower, more deliberate manner by placing their front limbs on the ground and lifting both at the same time to advance.
Kangaroos belong to the mammal family Macropodidae, meaning ‘big feet.’
Members of this group range from tiny hare-wallabies to typical wallabies and wallaroos, with the largest being the grey and red kangaroos.
Red kangaroos have soft fur ranging from red to greyish, and they are the only group members with white fur on their underparts.
They also have a distinctive black and white patch on the side of the muzzle and a white stripe running from the corner of the mouth to the base of the ear.
The red kangaroos are settling in well to their new environment, and visitors can take a peek at them at Rio Safari in the area designated as Australian Walk.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
