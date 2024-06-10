Breakfast traditions in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 19:17

Brunch in Altea Credit: De Lab Beach Lounge, Facebook

From June 7 until June 16, Altea´s gastronomic days introduce traditional breakfasts and brunches in a tasteful programme of local delicacies.

Organised by the Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Innkeepers and Businessmen of Altea, the newly developed gastronomic route features 10 participating establishments across town, presenting nutritious and delicious breakfasts and brunches.

The mayor of Commerce noted that the new gastronomic route aims to “encourage all the restaurants and bars in our town to have the opportunity to offer their products and to be known.”

The spokesperson of AHEA, who presented the programme, highlighted “the need to hold days dedicated to breakfasts, that are so well known in Altea and other municipalities,” referencing the local traditions of succulent family breakfasts.

The 10 restaurants participating are presenting four options each and every customer will not only get the chance to taste the best Altean cuisine but participate in a prize draw.

The manager of Gastro Events, committed to the programme, mentioned that although “traditional Altean breakfasts,” will be presented, “new products that give colour and attract different customer profiles,” will also be featured, suiting every customer´s taste.