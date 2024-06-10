British chain Travelodge opens a hotel at Malaga airport

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 8:18

Travelodge opens at airport Photo: Travelodge

The British chain, which specialises in the low cost sector, has taken over a three-star hotel previously operated by Louvre Hotels Group in the area close to the airport.

The British hotel chain Travelodge, which operates throughout the UK, Ireland and Spain, has announced the opening of the new Travelodge Malaga Airport, a three-star hotel with 114 rooms. It is located on Avenida de Velázquez, number 212 and has its own car park, two meeting rooms and restaurant.

The opening of this hotel in Malaga is part of the chain’s expansion plan in Spain, which has reported the launch of five new hotels: Alicante Puerto, Barcelona del Vallès, Madrid Alcalá de Henares, Malaga Airport and Murcia, with a total of 635 rooms.

The Malaga establishment, like the other new hotels, opened under the Travelodge brand on May 31, following the recent acquisition from Louvre Hotels Group. “With this, Travelodge offers guests more locations, ensuring good quality accommodation and better value for money, accessible to both leisure and business travellers in Spain”, Travelodge reported in a press release.

Last year, Travelodge announced its strategic expansion programme in Spain, as part of the group’s overall development plan. This expansion programme stems from market research that the group commissioned from Christie&Co.

This work suggests that the hotel market in Spain, one of the most visited countries in the world and also one of the fastest growing hotel markets, offers a significant opportunity for value-for-money branded hotels in the mid-market and economy segment.