Carlos Baos – Real Estate legal disputes in Spain

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 18:07

Real Estate Legal Disputes in Spain. Court proceedings. Your legal ally.

Court disputes involving real estate in Spain can be intricate and demanding. In addition to the personal stress associated to court proceedings, there is also a high degree of economic uncertainty due to the outcome, and everything at stake. No matter if you are involved in a real estate deal, a building project, or managing properties, White-Baos Lawyers is dedicated to offering the legal assistance necessary to protect your interests at every step of the way. In today’s article, we summarise into the cases where our firm can help:

Off-plan properties are not without their share of problems. Delayed delivery, substandard materials, etc. We specialise in holding developers accountable and enforcing guarantees foreseen in Law 38/1999 of November 5th to protect your investment (refund of amounts with interest, special account, bank guarantee or surety insurance, building licence, etc.).

Building projects: Delays, defects, etc. Executing a construction project is not a simple matter either. It’s common for unforeseen problems, that need to be resolved on the fly, to arise. Having a strong contract in place is essential. It can also happen that, once the project is completed, defects (significant or minor) surface. Our firm specialises in pursuing claims for these, and other matters related to construction execution contracts.

Non-Contractual Damage Liability. It’s also more common than one might think, due to the nature of the work, for damages to occur during the execution of a construction project. Whether it is damages caused to a neighbour, to a government infrastructure, etc. our firm is at your disposal. We collaborate with experts to assess and appraise the damage. We will file a claim in court (or defend you against an excessive claim) if necessary.

Co-Ownership Disputes. Joint ownership or “proindiviso” refers to a legal arrangement where two or more individuals jointly own a property, sharing rights and responsibilities equally. This situation often leads to disagreements over property use, upkeep, the economic responsibilities of each party, etc. We will advise you on your rights and obligations and explain the most efficient way to terminate joint ownership.

Tenant Removals, Tenancy Disputes, etc.

Rental/Tenancy Problems. In Spain, approximately 1 in 4 people live in rental accommodation. As is well known, tenant-landlord relationships are not always peaceful. Delay in rental payments, property damages, squatters, disputes over repair costs, etc. We can offer you comprehensive assistance specifically tailored to all these legal matters.

At White-Baos Lawyers we are devoted to our clients. With a history of positive court results, and a deep understanding of Spanish real estate law, we're the ideal partners to handle your property conflicts. Let us help you protect your investments and deal with the intricacies of property ownership in Spain.