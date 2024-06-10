Charity gala to raise funds to build a gym for children with cancer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 9:07

Photo: Facebook / Curro de Candela

The Cesare Scariolo Foundation is holding a charity dinner on Saturday June 15 at Barbillón Marbella in Guadalmina Baja with the support of The American College in Spain, which will make the cultural contribution to the event: the performance of flamenco group Curro de Candela.

The charity gala dinner organised by the Cesare Scariolo Foundation in 2024 aims to raise the necessary funds to build a gymnasium at the Maternity Hospital in Malaga to enable the rehabilitation of children suffering from cancer.

The event, which is celebrating its fourteenth year, expects the participation of more than 200 diners, according to the organisers. The American College in Spain (ACS) has financed the performance of the dancer Curro de Candela, the young last representative of the dynasty of artists started by his uncle José Greco. This dancer and music producer from Madrid boasts an artistic career that has taken him to all the main theatres and companies around the world over the last 15 years.

The American College in Spain’s alliance with the Cesare Scariolo Foundation, “fits in with ACS’s policy of supporting charitable causes through culture, sport and the environment”, explained its director Melissa Butler in the press release.

The proceeds from the gala dinner will go entirely to the Materno Infantil Sports Club project, which consists of the construction of a gymnasium that will promote physical exercise among young paediatric cancer patients during the different stages of their treatment and recovery.