Dr. Michael Mosley remembered with admiration

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 10 Jun 2024 • 12:45
Dr. Michael Mosley has been remembered for his kindness and brilliance
Credit: Wales Online/Facebook
British television presenter Dr. Michael Mosley has been remembered with admiration following the discovery of his body on the Greek island of Symi.
Leading the tributes was Dr. Mosley’s wife, Dr. Clare Bailey. In a statement, she described him as a “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband” with whom she shared “an incredibly lucky life.” She cherished his adventurous spirit, a defining quality that made him “so special.”
Dr. Phil Hammond, who rose to prominence under Dr. Mosley’s mentorship on the show ‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor’ lauded his colleague’s “enormous legacy.” He highlighted Dr. Mosley’s exceptional ability to break down complex scientific concepts for a broad audience. Beyond his scientific expertise, Dr. Hammond commended Dr. Mosley’s dedication to public health, emphasising the positive impact he had on countless individuals.
The tributes continued from fellow presenters and colleagues. Jeremy Vine praised Dr. Mosley’s intelligence, communication skills, and childlike curiosity. BBC’s Charlotte Moore acknowledged his brilliance as a science broadcaster and his passion for inspiring viewers to live healthier lives. Historian David Olusoga remembered Dr. Mosley’s kindness and encouragement, particularly towards new presenters.
Dr. Saleyha Ahsan, co-presenter on ‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor,’ expressed her condolences. She recounted Dr. Mosley’s unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries for better health outcomes and emphasised how his on-screen persona mirrored his genuine personality – personable, approachable, and passionate.
Dr. Michael Mosley’s legacy will be one of an unwavering dedication to public health, and a genuine human connection that resonated with audiences worldwide. He will be deeply missed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.