Dr. Michael Mosley remembered with admiration

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 10 Jun 2024 • 12:45

Dr. Michael Mosley has been remembered for his kindness and brilliance Credit: Wales Online/Facebook

British television presenter Dr. Michael Mosley has been remembered with admiration following the discovery of his body on the Greek island of Symi.

Leading the tributes was Dr. Mosley’s wife, Dr. Clare Bailey. In a statement, she described him as a “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband” with whom she shared “an incredibly lucky life.” She cherished his adventurous spirit, a defining quality that made him “so special.”

The tributes continued from fellow presenters and colleagues. Jeremy Vine praised Dr. Mosley’s intelligence, communication skills, and childlike curiosity. BBC’s Charlotte Moore acknowledged his brilliance as a science broadcaster and his passion for inspiring viewers to live healthier lives. Historian David Olusoga remembered Dr. Mosley’s kindness and encouragement, particularly towards new presenters.

Dr. Saleyha Ahsan, co-presenter on ‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor,’ expressed her condolences. She recounted Dr. Mosley’s unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries for better health outcomes and emphasised how his on-screen persona mirrored his genuine personality – personable, approachable, and passionate.

Dr. Michael Mosley’s legacy will be one of an unwavering dedication to public health, and a genuine human connection that resonated with audiences worldwide. He will be deeply missed.





