€130,000 for 3 charities

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 13:09
Three charities funded
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, signed the renewal of three annual collaboration agreements totalling €130,000, from the budget of more than €1 million which goes to social groups working in the municipality.
Three charities benfitted: the Guardianship and Personal Assistance Foundation (Fundatul), and the associations Principito, supporting families with children with Autism Spectrum Disorde, and Fibromyalgia de San Pedro Alcántara (Afisamp),
The Mayor spoke about the groups, “who provide support and facilitate the daily lives of their nearly 250 users through their various programmes and activities”, and confirmed that “they will continue to have the support of the municipality”.
Fundatul will receive a grant of €90,000; Principito, an association that supports 90 familiess will receive €18,000; Afisamp, which assists 50 women and 4 men, “to help them in their day-to-day work with a disease that is very difficult to diagnose and which causes chronic fatigue and an inability to lead a normal life”, will receive €25,000.
The representatives of the three groups have once again appreciated the municipal support, the head of Afisamp, Teresa Barroso, summed it up by saying that, “without the help of the Town Hall we would not be able to carry out our work”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.