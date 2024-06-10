€130,000 for 3 charities

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 13:09

Three charities funded Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, signed the renewal of three annual collaboration agreements totalling €130,000, from the budget of more than €1 million which goes to social groups working in the municipality.

Three charities benfitted: the Guardianship and Personal Assistance Foundation (Fundatul), and the associations Principito, supporting families with children with Autism Spectrum Disorde, and Fibromyalgia de San Pedro Alcántara (Afisamp),

The Mayor spoke about the groups, “who provide support and facilitate the daily lives of their nearly 250 users through their various programmes and activities”, and confirmed that “they will continue to have the support of the municipality”.

Fundatul will receive a grant of €90,000; Principito, an association that supports 90 familiess will receive €18,000; Afisamp, which assists 50 women and 4 men, “to help them in their day-to-day work with a disease that is very difficult to diagnose and which causes chronic fatigue and an inability to lead a normal life”, will receive €25,000.

The representatives of the three groups have once again appreciated the municipal support, the head of Afisamp, Teresa Barroso, summed it up by saying that, “without the help of the Town Hall we would not be able to carry out our work”.