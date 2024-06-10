By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 15:21
Escape the high season hassle: Embrace shoulder season travel. Image: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com.
Is it time to consider avoiding the stress of peak season travel?
The hustle and bustle of planning a trip during the high season, when costs soar and crowds swarm, can be overwhelming.
However, there’s no need to quell your travelling dreams entirely.
Every destination experiences fluctuations in tourism, with distinct high and low seasons, but the optimal time to visit often lies within the shoulder season.
These intermediate months present an appealing alternative for tourists seeking a more enjoyable and cost-effective adventure.
The shoulder season falls between a destination’s peak travel period (also known as prime travel time or high season) and its off-season (or low season).
Typically occurring around the transition of seasons, the shoulder season varies from place to place, contingent upon the primary reasons people travel there.
For many locations in the Northern Hemisphere, the sweet spot often falls in spring (March and April) and autumn (September and October).
Conversely, regions like Southeast Asia have distinct seasons, such as dry and rainy periods, which shift the window of shoulder season.
Essentially, shoulder season refers to the months outside of peak travel periods.
This could entail visiting Greece in May, exploring Morocco in March, or venturing to Italy in October.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
