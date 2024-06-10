Football legend, Alan Hansen, “seriously ill”

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 14:02

Alan Hansen Credit: liverpoolfc, Instagram

Former Liverpool and Scotland centre-back, Alan Hansen, was reported to be “seriously ill in hospital,” by the Anfield club on June 9.

“The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain,” stated the club about the 68-year-old Hansen.

An integral part of the great Reds teams of the 1970s and 1980s and an inspiration to footballers across the world, Alan Hansen won eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.

After appearing for his country 26 times, he retired in 1991.

Hanson´s former teammate, John Aldrige, from the Forever Reds association, expressed his support on X; “All our thoughts as ex-LFC players are with Alan Hansen and his family. Let´s hope he can pull through his illness.”

Liverpool added that they are “currently in contact with Alan´s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.”