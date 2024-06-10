Formula 1 drivers drink water from Alhaurín

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 7:39

Formula 1 drivers drink Alhaurin water Photo: Wikimedia CC / Jen Ross

Formula 1 drivers, like all other sportsmen and women, need to stay hydrated while driving, and what better way to do this than with water. What was perhaps not well known is that the water that the Formula 1 drivers drink is from Malaga province, specifically from Alhaurín de la Torre. The Aqualy brand is the bottled water marketed by the multinational Ly Company and which is present at every Grand Prix event.

In addition to having agreements with Formula 1, they are also involved in projects including The Embassy basketball facilities that former international players Berni Rodríguez and José Manuel Calderón have in Fuengirola, where they train teams and individual players.

Aqualy’s packaging is made of laminated cardboard, with 80 percent sustainable materials, and the cap is made from processed sugar cane. The environmental footprint of its packaging, both in its production and product life cycle, is considerably reduced compared to plastics.

“It was 2013 when it occurred to me to say: with all the problem there is with plastics, if there is a problem with water in plastic bottles, we can try to make a minimal environmental impact with our product”, the CEO explained to EFE.

Ly Company collaborates with around 2,000 brands including hotel chains, shows, cultural events and museums, including Meliá, Cabify, the Thyssen Museum, Starlite and the Formula 1 awards. Rodríguez told EFE that the next step for the water from Alhaurín de la Torre is to grow in the US market.