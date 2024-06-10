Futsal’s richest contest comes to Zurgena

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 16:09
Announcing the event
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
For those who don’t know what Futsal is, it’s a bit like five-a-side football being played on a basketball court but uses a smaller ball.
One of the largest Futsal events held throughout Spain thanks to the value of its prizes will take place in on June 22 and 23.
The 24 Hours Football – Sala de Zurgena is sponsored by the Almeria Provincial Council and is timed to coincide with a Sports Car Exhibition and Moha Freestyle Exhibition of ball control
The vice president of the Provincial Council, José Antonio García, and the mayor of Zurgena, Domingo Trabalón, revealed details of the event on June 6 with prices of €3,000 for the winning team, €1,500 for the runners up and €500 for the losing semi-finalists.
Between 12 and 16 teams are expected to take part and there will also be trophies for top scorer and goalkeeper who has let in the lowest number of goals.
The sport was first created in Uruguay in 1930 and has been celebrated in Almeria for the past 40 years.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
