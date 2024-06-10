Futsal’s richest contest comes to Zurgena

By John Smith • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 16:09

Announcing the event Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

For those who don’t know what Futsal is, it’s a bit like five-a-side football being played on a basketball court but uses a smaller ball.

One of the largest Futsal events held throughout Spain thanks to the value of its prizes will take place in on June 22 and 23.

24 Hours Football

The 24 Hours Football – Sala de Zurgena is sponsored by the Almeria Provincial Council and is timed to coincide with a Sports Car Exhibition and Moha Freestyle Exhibition of ball control

The vice president of the Provincial Council, José Antonio García, and the mayor of Zurgena, Domingo Trabalón, revealed details of the event on June 6 with prices of €3,000 for the winning team, €1,500 for the runners up and €500 for the losing semi-finalists.

12 to 16 teams expected to take part

Between 12 and 16 teams are expected to take part and there will also be trophies for top scorer and goalkeeper who has let in the lowest number of goals.

The sport was first created in Uruguay in 1930 and has been celebrated in Almeria for the past 40 years.