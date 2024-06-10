Glamour and Charity at Puente Romano

By Darryl Kelly • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 19:50

All in the name of charity

Cipriani charity event raises £30,000

On Thursday, June 6, the sun shone brightly at Cipriani in Puente Romano, Marbella, as generous donors gathered to raise funds for The Children’s Trust, a UK-based charity.

Guests were warmly welcomed with a choice of Bellini or refreshment upon arrival. A live fourpiece swing band played, creating a lively atmosphere.

As attendees took their seats, Daniel Shamoon, owner of Puente Romano Resort and a key benefactor, thanked everyone for supporting the cause and outlined the afternoon’s schedule, which included a three-course meal, a tasting of fine Spanish wines from the hotel’s cellar, and speeches from charity affiliates.

The dining experience began with a variety of aperitifs then a main courses and finished with a selection of fine desserts. The dishes showcased the high culinary skills of the Cipriani kitchen team and provided an authentic Italian dining experience.

One of the event’s highlights was Millie’s inspiring story. Millie suffered a stroke at age three, resulting in severe brain damage. The Children’s Trust provided her with specialist rehabilitation, stability, routine, and comprehensive medical and therapeutic support. Millie thrived in their care, forming strong friendships and receiving treatments that helped her cope with her injuries.

Angie Turner from The Children’s Trust detailed the charity’s history and the fundraiser’s purpose: to raise over £30,000 to purchase five specialist wheelchairs and two hoist systems for children with severe disabilities. These would significantly improve the children’s mobility, comfort, and independence.

Special thanks were given to Daniel Shamoon for his continuous generosity and to John Thompson for his support in organising the event and in return, Mr Shamoon then made the first donation, setting the tone for the evening.

The event continued at Chambao, another venue within Puente Romano, where guests enjoyed live music from The Gipsy Kings and by 10pm the target of £30,000 (€35,000) had been reached.

Among those attending were Tibbi Aguila (owner of restaurants such as La Scala, Cyrano, La Pergola, and Figaro), Michelle Mellet (businesswoman and owner of the fashion chain ‘Fabric Boutique’). Diana Langes-Swarovski (owner of Tyrolean Jet Services and president of WSG Tirol), Anette Lundgren (businesswoman, interior designer and former wife of Dolph Lundgren), and CEO of LM Group Marbella, Mariana Nitzak. Founders of Euro Weekly News, Michel and Steven Euesden, were also delighted to be part of this group of guests supporting such an important and much appreciated children’s charity.

.