Green guide for World Environment Day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 8:42

A guide to parks and gardens Photo: Alhaurín de la Torre Town Hall

Alhaurín de la Torre now has an official guide to the parks and gardens of the municipality. To coincide with World Environment Day, the guide was launched at the Finca Municipal El Portón by the Mayor, Joaquín Villanova.

This catalogue includes each of the parks, gardens and green areas of the municipality with high quality photographs and a description of them, as well as information of interest including their size, plant species and a brief history.

The catalogue is the result of arduous research and study work and will be available free of charge from municipal offices for residents and visitors. It aims to provide information on the services and characteristics of each of the parks, with relevant information on species, availability of children’s play areas, furniture, toilets, car parks and picnic areas.

Alhaurín’s parks and gardens are the true green lungs of the municipality and are necessary for improving air quality and the quality of life in the town. This guide comes at a time when Alhaurín de la Torre has been placed in first position in the national ranking in square metres of green areas per inhabitant in Spain, surpassing the city of Vitoria which previously held this record. There are now over four million square metres of green spaces in the town.