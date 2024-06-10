Helicopter rescue operation in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 17:17
Hiker airlifted to safety
Image: 112 Murcia
A hiker who had fallen while trekking along the Chícamo River was rescued by air after being unable to return to his vehicle. The incident, reported at 12:35 pm on June 9 to the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Region of Murcia, prompted a swift response. The 61-year-old man, injured and stranded, needed assistance.
112 operators pinpointed the hiker’s location, despite the challenging terrain and poor phone signal. Consequently, the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies dispatched a helicopter with a team of firefighters from CEIS for the rescue.
Simultaneously, an Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 ambulance was called to pick up the injured party at Macisvenda, Abanilla’s parking area. Local Police in Abanilla were also notified.
Once transferred to medical care, the victim was taken to Abanilla’s health facilities, and then to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Murcia for further assessment. He later said ‘Thank you very much to the great team that has done their job impeccably. At the moment, in the hospital with a fractured tibia.’
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
