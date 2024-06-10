Helicopter rescue operation in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 17:17

A hiker who had fallen while trekking along the Chícamo River was rescued by air after being unable to return to his vehicle. The incident, reported at 12:35 pm on June 9 to the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Region of Murcia, prompted a swift response. The 61-year-old man, injured and stranded, needed assistance.

Challenging Terrain and Poor Signal

112 operators pinpointed the hiker’s location, despite the challenging terrain and poor phone signal. Consequently, the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies dispatched a helicopter with a team of firefighters from CEIS for the rescue.

Coordination Among Emergency Services Ensures Swift Action

Simultaneously, an Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 ambulance was called to pick up the injured party at Macisvenda, Abanilla’s parking area. Local Police in Abanilla were also notified.

Once transferred to medical care, the victim was taken to Abanilla’s health facilities, and then to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Murcia for further assessment. He later said ‘Thank you very much to the great team that has done their job impeccably. At the moment, in the hospital with a fractured tibia.’

