By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 15:40

Hot Rodent Men: Jeremy Allen White. Image: Jeremy Allen White / Facebook

The latest trend among Gen Z is the “Hot Rodent Men,” a term gaining traction online as the new standard of desirability.

But what exactly does it mean, and why the sudden interest?

Sexy Rat Boyfriends

“Hot Rodent Men” or “sexy rat boyfriends,” as they’re playfully referred to in certain corners of the internet, represent a subset of men who are currently capturing attention.

These individuals typically possess features resembling mice or rats: slender frames, angular facial structures, prominent ears, sunken or beady eyes, unkempt hair, and paleness that could be misconstrued as a sign of calcium deficiency.

However, it’s not solely about physical appearance.

Emotional Depth

There’s a certain vibe associated with being a Hot Rodent Man, suggesting a non-threatening, safe presence coupled with the potential for creativity and emotional depth.

While personality traits associated with Hot Rodent Men may not be explicitly defined, there’s an implication that they possess qualities beyond traditional notions of masculinity and attractiveness.

It’s akin to the millennial “hipster” or “indie guy” archetype.

Who Fits the Bill?

So, who fits the bill? Celebrities like Matt Healy from the band 1975 and Jeremy Allen White from The Bears are cited as examples.

These individuals may not adhere to the conventional Hollywood heartthrob mould represented by stars like Chris Hemsworth; instead, they offer a different kind of appeal, one that celebrates uniqueness and individuality over conventional beauty standards.