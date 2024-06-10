IHG Group Announces Expansion in Portugal

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 10 Jun 2024 • 16:41

A new luxury hotel is set to open in Lisbon Credit: Deensel - Lisbon/Wiki

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is significantly boosting its presence in Portugal with the signing of nine new hotels, adding a total of 976 rooms to the country’s hotel pipeline, according to Publituris.

This expansion caters to both luxury and budget-conscious travellers.

Luxury and Lifestyle :

Kimpton Lisbon: Scheduled to open in early 2026, this 141-room hotel marks the debut of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in Lisbon and strengthens IHG’s partnership with Real Hotels Group, making it their eighth collaboration. This luxury hotel will be situated near Parque Eduardo VII.

Hotel Indigo Albufeira: Signed with Mercan Properties, this 80-room hotel is slated to open in mid-2025. Guests can expect a rooftop bar, a swimming pool, and an on-site restaurant.

Hotel Indigo Faro: This 127-room hotel, signed in 2023, will boast a waterfront location near the city’s marina. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, it represents IHG’s fifth property developed in partnership with Mercan Properties.

Essentials Collection:

Focusing on affordability, IHG plans to open six hotels under the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lisboa – Amoreiras: Owned by Real Hotels Group, this 192-room property will be the first Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Portugal and is set to open in early 2025.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Portimao: A 60-room hotel owned by the Harland & Poston Group, expected to welcome guests in the first half of 2025.

Holiday Inn Express Porto–Boavista: This 91-room hotel signifies one of Mercan Properties’ first collaborations with IHG and is scheduled to open in the second half of 2024.

Holiday Inn Express Évora: Scheduled for the second half of 2024, this 76-room hotel will see the transformation of a historic building into a budget-friendly accommodation option, signed with Mercan Properties.

Holiday Inn Braga: Owned by Soliteight Hotel Projects SA, this 114-room hotel is on track to open in the second half of 2024.

Holiday Inn Beja: Owned by Mercan Properties, this 95-room hotel is expected to open by the end of 2024.

This expansion demonstrates IHG’s commitment to catering to a wider range of travellers in Portugal, offering luxury stays, trendy lifestyle experiences, and budget-friendly options across various locations.





