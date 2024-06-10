IHG Group Announces Expansion in Portugal

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 10 Jun 2024 • 16:41
A new luxury hotel is set to open in Lisbon
Credit: Deensel - Lisbon/Wiki
IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is significantly boosting its presence in Portugal with the signing of nine new hotels, adding a total of 976 rooms to the country’s hotel pipeline, according to Publituris.
This expansion caters to both luxury and budget-conscious travellers.
Kimpton Lisbon: Scheduled to open in early 2026, this 141-room hotel marks the debut of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in Lisbon and strengthens IHG’s partnership with Real Hotels Group, making it their eighth collaboration. This luxury hotel will be situated near Parque Eduardo VII.
Hotel Indigo Albufeira: Signed with Mercan Properties, this 80-room hotel is slated to open in mid-2025. Guests can expect a rooftop bar, a swimming pool, and an on-site restaurant.
Hotel Indigo Faro: This 127-room hotel, signed in 2023, will boast a waterfront location near the city’s marina. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, it represents IHG’s fifth property developed in partnership with Mercan Properties.
Focusing on affordability, IHG plans to open six hotels under the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands:
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lisboa – Amoreiras: Owned by Real Hotels Group, this 192-room property will be the first Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Portugal and is set to open in early 2025.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Portimao: A 60-room hotel owned by the Harland & Poston Group, expected to welcome guests in the first half of 2025.
Holiday Inn Express Porto–Boavista: This 91-room hotel signifies one of Mercan Properties’ first collaborations with IHG and is scheduled to open in the second half of 2024.
Holiday Inn Express Évora: Scheduled for the second half of 2024, this 76-room hotel will see the transformation of a historic building into a budget-friendly accommodation option, signed with Mercan Properties.
Holiday Inn Braga: Owned by Soliteight Hotel Projects SA, this 114-room hotel is on track to open in the second half of 2024.
Holiday Inn Beja: Owned by Mercan Properties, this 95-room hotel is expected to open by the end of 2024.
This expansion demonstrates IHG’s commitment to catering to a wider range of travellers in Portugal, offering luxury stays, trendy lifestyle experiences, and budget-friendly options across various locations.
