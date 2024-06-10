Introduction to Alhaurín de la Torre

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 6:32

Alhaurin de la Torre Photo: Turismo Alhaurin

Only 20 kilometres from Malaga city and 10 kilometres from the beaches of Torremolinos, Alhaurín de la Torre is a perfect destination for a relaxing visit in the surroundings of the Guadalhorce Valley, to enjoy a good meal or a day of golf.

Its proximity to the major urban centres and the large number of green areas means that many Malaga residents choose Alhaurín de la Torre as a place to live. A municipality that has managed to integrate new residents while maintaining its traditions and identity.

The origins of this municipality date back to prehistoric times, which mention as the first civilising and invading settlers, among others, the Phoenicians around the year 1,000 BC.

From the Arab period it received the name of Albarracín (Albaizín, Alhah-Ahrrain) which means the Tower of the Merciful God, and from this Arab settlement, small scattered farmsteads arose. The reconquest of Alhaurín de la Torre in 1485 marked the turning point in its Christianisation and it was the Catholic Monarchs who gave the village its present name.

Alhaurín de la Torre is located in the Guadalhorce Valley region, between the Hoya de Malaga and the Mijas mountain range. The Guadalhorce Valley is commonly known as the “huerta de Malaga” (the vegetable garden of Malaga), the fertile lands of the valley are mainly dedicated to the cultivation of fruit trees and vegetables.