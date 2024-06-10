By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 6:06

Awareness campaign Photo: Wikimedia CC

Casares has launched an awareness campaign called “Deja Huella, No Excrementos” (Leave Footprints, Not Droppings) from June 17 to 21. The campaign will culminate with a festival – Guau Fest – on Friday June 21.

There will be information stands in Casares and Secadero and a meeting of pets and their owners in Casares Costa.

The Guau Fest will be held on Friday June 21 in the Jardines del Rosario, as a convivial party for dog owners and their pets, with food and drink, raffles and prizes, stalls, and information about the canine world.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among the population about caring for their pets and the collection of excrement. It is organised by Casares Town Hall with the collaboration of Comunicación Al Dente, and also includes awareness-raising activities with teenagers, and with the participants of the summer schools of the municipality.

To participate in the Guau Fest with a stand of information and services related to dogs (pet products, hairdressers, veterinary clinics, etc.) contact the organiser by WhatsApp on 650 16 33 56.