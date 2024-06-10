By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 6:06
Awareness campaign
Photo: Wikimedia CC
Casares has launched an awareness campaign called “Deja Huella, No Excrementos” (Leave Footprints, Not Droppings) from June 17 to 21. The campaign will culminate with a festival – Guau Fest – on Friday June 21.
There will be information stands in Casares and Secadero and a meeting of pets and their owners in Casares Costa.
The Guau Fest will be held on Friday June 21 in the Jardines del Rosario, as a convivial party for dog owners and their pets, with food and drink, raffles and prizes, stalls, and information about the canine world.
The campaign aims to raise awareness among the population about caring for their pets and the collection of excrement. It is organised by Casares Town Hall with the collaboration of Comunicación Al Dente, and also includes awareness-raising activities with teenagers, and with the participants of the summer schools of the municipality.
To participate in the Guau Fest with a stand of information and services related to dogs (pet products, hairdressers, veterinary clinics, etc.) contact the organiser by WhatsApp on 650 16 33 56.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.