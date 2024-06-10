Lights, Camera, Action in Benitachell

By Donna Williams • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 10:08

Moraig Cove and Los Arcos Cave feature in El cautivo Credit: Filmaffinity

The Moraig Cove and the Los Arcos Cave will be featured in Alejandro Amenabar’s latest film, El cautivo.

The mayor, Miguel Angel Garcia, along with councillors Maria Jose Ivars, Jorge Pascual and Isa Garrido, not only had the honour of visiting the film set during the two days of filming but also shared some of the town’s history with the actors and the director.

El cautivo – The Captive

El cautivo delves into the captivating life of Miguel de Cervantes, the renowned writer of Don Quixote, who was once imprisoned in the Corsair city of Algiers.

The film vividly portrays his daring attempt to escape and return to Spain, a journey that led him to discover his true vocation: writing. According to an article by the Academia de Cine, Alejandro Amenabar said, “The writer of Don Quixote left a great story untold: his own.”

Filming began in April last year at the Castle Fortress of Santa Pola before moving to other locations, including the Castle of Santa Barbara, Alicante, and the Ciudad de la Luz studios.

The final location will be in Seville in mid-June, and the film is set to be released in Spain in 2025.