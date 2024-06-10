By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 9:06

Lights, camera, agriculture: Elche hosts rural film festival. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Once again, Elche is lending its support to the Camp d’Elx Rural FilmFest film festival.

This initiative will showcase a total of 64 screenings from 28 countries, all centred around the rural world and environmental themes.

The festival will kick off on July 1 at the Asprella Civic Centre and will subsequently tour various districts including La Hoya, La Marina, Las Bayas, Peña Las Águilas, Perleta, Valverde, and Los Arenales del Sol.

Global Perspective

José Antonio Román, the Councillor for the Environment, emphasised that this festival will offer Elche a global perspective on agriculture worldwide.

He also highlighted the significance of bringing such an event to the city, as it not only serves to internationalise local activities but also fosters a connection between the rural and urban communities.

Co-directors Jaume Quiles and Alberto Gutiérrez outlined that the screenings will be divided into three categories: documentary, fiction, and animation.

They further noted that several works will premiere at the festival, while others have already garnered recognition in notable competitions.