Marbella will be represented at the Olympics

Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 8:16
Ayoud Ghadfa at the Town Hall
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella will be present at the Olympic Games in Paris. Local boxer Ayoud Ghadfa has recently qualified for the Olympic Games, which will begin his fight for a medal in the French capital on Friday July 26.
Ghadfa, 25, earned his ticket to Paris after defeating Austrian boxer Ahmed Agag in a bout in Thailand. The boxer from Marbella, European boxing champion, world bronze medallist in 2023 and European runner-up in 2022, has become the sixth Spanish boxer and the first from Malaga province to qualify for the Olympic Games.
“Participating in the Olympics is a unique opportunity that I face with great enthusiasm and in which I will try to give everything to achieve the best possible result,” said the boxer.
Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, received the Marbella boxer Ayoud Ghadfa, at the Town Hall. The Mayor said that, “it is a source of pride for the city to have a sportsman who, at just 25 years of age, has a brilliant record and has been able to turn his passion into a way of life that is bringing him many successes”.
She also added that, “he is a great ambassador for the city and an example for young people who want to pursue a dream”, while affirming that, “he has our full support to continue adding victories to his professional career”.
