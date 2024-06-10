Northern Ireland Crushed 5-1 by Spain

By Trelawney Bresic •
Palma's impressive Son Moix stadium
Northern Ireland’s three-game unbeaten streak came to a crashing halt with a 5-1 defeat to Spain at the Son Moix Stadium.
Michael O’Neill’s side had a dream start when Daniel Ballard’s header found the net just two minutes into the game, but Spain’s quality quickly turned the tide.
The Northern Irish lead was short-lived, with Barcelona’s 16-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal impressing once again. Pedri leveled the score just ten minutes later. Spain dominated the first half, scoring four goals, including a header from Alvaro Morata, another strike from Pedri, and a goal by Fabián Ruiz.
Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added Spain’s fifth in the second half. Despite some spirited attempts, including chances for Isaac Price and Ballard, Northern Ireland couldn’t close the gap.
The match also marked the international debut of St Mirren’s Caolan Boyd-Munce, whose assist led to Ballard’s early goal. However, Spain’s relentless pressure and strategic play left Northern Ireland unable to maintain their advantage.
Spain now turns its focus to Euro 2024, beginning their campaign against Croatia on June 15. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland aims to bounce back in their upcoming match against Andorra in Murcia.
