Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 6:15
Bottles distributed free
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola Town Hall has distributed bottles to clean up dog urine in the Los Pacos neighbourhood.
The initiative, which will be extended to all areas of the city, is part of the public awareness campaign ‘Que del pee de tu mascota… no quede ni gota’ (Make sure there’s not a drop of your pet’s pee… not a drop left’.). This was announced by the Councillor for Los Boliches who is responsible for this area of the town, Rosa Ana Bravo, and the Councillor for Cleanliness, Carmen Díaz, who also reminded everyone about the obligation to pick up pet excrement on public roads.
“Although the majority of pet owners comply with the ordinance regarding the removal of their dogs’ excrement in the street, there is still a small minority who do not respect the regulations, which is a big problem when it comes to keeping the city in perfect condition”, said Díaz, adding that, “we have also detected that there are many pet owners who do not clean up after their pets when they do so on the public highway. That’s why we are handing out these little bottles, which can be filled with water and vinegar, to sprinkle when your dog urinates on the street and thus avoid the bad smells they produce”.
Councillor Rosa Ana Bravo said that the Municipal Cleaning Ordinance specifically provides for the obligation of animal owners to pick up excrement “immediately” and added that the penalties for not removing dog faeces from public spaces range from €300 to €1,500.
