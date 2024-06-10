By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 15:31

Paris lights up: Olympic rings adorn Eiffel Tower. Image: Paris 24 Org

In under 50 days, Paris and France will host their third Summer Games, marking 100 years since their last hosting.

With less than two months to go, the city is getting into the Olympic spirit, highlighted by the installation of the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower.

Giant Rings

“In the world of the Games, we call these giant Rings ‘Spectaculars’, and I can’t think of anything more spectacular than the Eiffel Tower.”

“The Eiffel Tower is Paris, it’s the face of France. We wanted to offer a sight to remember,” says Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.

Every Olympic Games features the Olympic Rings in an iconic location of the host city: Tower Bridge in London in 2012, Madureira Park in Rio in 2016, and Odaiba Bay in Tokyo in 2021.

Central Role

For Paris 2024, the Eiffel Tower will play a central role.

It will host beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, judo and wrestling at the Arena Champ de Mars, and road cycling at the Pont d’Iéna.

The Tower will also be the backdrop for Champions’ Park at the Trocadéro, celebrating the Games’ champions.

Additionally, the design of the podiums and medals has been inspired by the Tower, each containing a piece of its original iron.