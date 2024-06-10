By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 18:36
Pedalling pilgrims: San Fulgencio cyclists conquer Caravaca de la Cruz. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio / Facebook.
A group of cyclists from San Fulgencio have been welcomed by the mayor, who congratulated them on completing their pilgrimage.
The cycling pilgrimage from San Fulgencio to Caravaca de la Cruz was made in recognition of its Jubilee Year 2024.
The cyclists covered a total distance of 300 km.
The Jubilee Year in Caravaca de la Cruz is a significant event for both Catholic believers and enthusiasts of history and culture.
Caravaca de la Cruz, often referred to as the Holy City, has been a religious and cultural landmark since the Middle Ages.
According to legend, in 1232, Moorish king Abu Zeid converted to Christianity here after witnessing two angels descend from heaven with a cross, enabling a priest imprisoned in the castle of the old kingdom to perform Holy Mass.
To commemorate this miracle, a magnificent sanctuary dedicated to the Holy Cross was built on the site, drawing thousands of pilgrims and visitors each year.
The pilgrimage centres on the belief in the presence of a fragment of the “Lignum Crucis,” the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, also known as the “Santísima y Vera Cruz.”
This sacred relic has drawn pilgrims for centuries, who come seeking spiritual solace, healing, and redemption.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.