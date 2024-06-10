By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 18:36

Pedalling pilgrims: San Fulgencio cyclists conquer Caravaca de la Cruz. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio / Facebook.

A group of cyclists from San Fulgencio have been welcomed by the mayor, who congratulated them on completing their pilgrimage.

The cycling pilgrimage from San Fulgencio to Caravaca de la Cruz was made in recognition of its Jubilee Year 2024.

The cyclists covered a total distance of 300 km.

Significant Event

The Jubilee Year in Caravaca de la Cruz is a significant event for both Catholic believers and enthusiasts of history and culture.

Caravaca de la Cruz, often referred to as the Holy City, has been a religious and cultural landmark since the Middle Ages.

According to legend, in 1232, Moorish king Abu Zeid converted to Christianity here after witnessing two angels descend from heaven with a cross, enabling a priest imprisoned in the castle of the old kingdom to perform Holy Mass.

Holy Cross

To commemorate this miracle, a magnificent sanctuary dedicated to the Holy Cross was built on the site, drawing thousands of pilgrims and visitors each year.

The pilgrimage centres on the belief in the presence of a fragment of the “Lignum Crucis,” the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, also known as the “Santísima y Vera Cruz.”

This sacred relic has drawn pilgrims for centuries, who come seeking spiritual solace, healing, and redemption.