By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 6:28

Guadaiza in San Pedro Photo, Guadaiza: Wikimedia CC

Marbella Town Hall has obtained a grant of over €2.6 million for the renaturalisation project of the Guadaiza riverbed in San Pedro Alcántara, a grant awarded by the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García, said the aim, “is to convert it into one of the main ecological connectors between the mountain areas and the coast”.

The river is listed as a special conservation area in the Natura 2000 Network. Garcia went on to say, “we are working on the importance of conserving the richness of the existing ecosystem in the river, and we are also committed to making it a more environmentally friendly area, with the planting of trees and the elimination of invasive species“.

Among the other measures to be carried out, García said that 469 metres of new paths and walkways will be created, and a further 1,625 metres of path will be adapted which cannot currently be used by pedestrians. In addition, bird nesting boxes will be installed and, in those areas with of major environmental value, “we will create rest areas and observation points for the use and enjoyment of the public”, Garcia added.