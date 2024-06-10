By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 6:28
Guadaiza in San Pedro
Photo, Guadaiza: Wikimedia CC
Marbella Town Hall has obtained a grant of over €2.6 million for the renaturalisation project of the Guadaiza riverbed in San Pedro Alcántara, a grant awarded by the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition.
Deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García, said the aim, “is to convert it into one of the main ecological connectors between the mountain areas and the coast”.
The river is listed as a special conservation area in the Natura 2000 Network. Garcia went on to say, “we are working on the importance of conserving the richness of the existing ecosystem in the river, and we are also committed to making it a more environmentally friendly area, with the planting of trees and the elimination of invasive species“.
Among the other measures to be carried out, García said that 469 metres of new paths and walkways will be created, and a further 1,625 metres of path will be adapted which cannot currently be used by pedestrians. In addition, bird nesting boxes will be installed and, in those areas with of major environmental value, “we will create rest areas and observation points for the use and enjoyment of the public”, Garcia added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.